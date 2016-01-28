FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JD Power, LMC forecast 4.5 percent drop in Jan U.S. auto sales
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 28, 2016 / 7:11 PM / in 2 years

JD Power, LMC forecast 4.5 percent drop in Jan U.S. auto sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vehicles are shown for sale at a local dealership in San Diego, California in this November 10, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

DETROIT (Reuters) - January U.S. auto sales will fall 4.5 percent because of the recent snow storm on the East Coast and two fewer selling days than a year ago, JD Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

The two industry consultants said that January U.S. sales will total 1.1 million vehicles, which translates into a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 16.8 million vehicles.

They also forecast that 2016 U.S. auto sales will be 17.8 million vehicles, which would break the record set in 2015.

Major automakers report U.S. sales next Tuesday.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.