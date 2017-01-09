FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jeep on track to hit 2018 sales target of 1.9 million vehicles: Jeep CEO
January 9, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 7 months ago

Jeep on track to hit 2018 sales target of 1.9 million vehicles: Jeep CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mike Manley, Chrysler's president and chief executive pfficer for the Jeep brand, poses in a hotel lobby before the start of a news conference in Mumbai December 6, 2012.Danish Siddiqui

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCHA.MI) (FCAU.N) Jeep chief Mike Manley said the brand is on track to meet a previously announced 2018 worldwide sales target of 1.9 million vehicles.

He also said that two new large models, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, will be on truck underpinnings, as opposed to car-based SUVs. The two models will be built at a plant in Warren, Michigan, near Detroit.

He also said that the compact Jeep Compass SUV will go on sale in the United States by the end of this month or in early February.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Nick Zieminski

