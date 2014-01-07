FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Avalanche kills one person in Vail area of Colorado
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 7, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 4 years ago

Avalanche kills one person in Vail area of Colorado

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DENVER (Reuters) - A large avalanche in backcountry outside the Colorado ski resort area of Vail killed a person on Tuesday and caught up three other people who survived and were being rescued, county officials said.

Rescuers were working to pull the three victims off the mountainside, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The avalanche occurred in the East Vail Chutes in an area that Eagle County spokeswoman Kris Friel said was beyond the boundary of the Vail ski resort, one of the largest and most well known in North America. Vail is about 75 miles west of Denver.

The fatality was a man, according to television station KUSA, an NBC affiliate.

Officials did not immediately say what activity the four people were engaged in when they were caught in the avalanche,

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said in a post on Twitter that the avalanche was large and occurred near a tree line on a slope.

The avalanche comes less than a year after five backcountry snowboarders were killed in an avalanche in April 2013 at Colorado’s Loveland Pass, 48 miles west of Denver.

The avalanche danger in the Vail area on Tuesday was rated as “considerable,” due to high winds and recent heavy snows, said Spencer Logan, forecaster with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

This avalanche death was the second such Colorado fatality this winter season, and the fifth nationwide, Logan said.

Reporting by Keith Coffman, writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; editing by Cynthia Johnston, Marguerita Choy, Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.