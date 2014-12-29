FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
L.A. man charged with leaving baby outside on Christmas
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
December 29, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

L.A. man charged with leaving baby outside on Christmas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man accused of leaving his six-month-old daughter in the cold outside his Los Angeles home at 2 a.m. on Christmas Day and then passing out drunk has been charged with child endangerment, prosecutors said on Monday.

Jose Chavarria, 29, was also charged with resisting arrest after struggling with police who found him asleep on a couch inside the home, Los Angeles City Attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan said in a written statement.

Mateljan said neighbors called police after hearing the baby crying shortly after 2 a.m. on Christmas day, when temperatures had dipped below 50 degrees.

Chavarria, who was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail and expected to make an initial court appearance later on Monday, faces up to two years in jail and $2,000 in fines if he is convicted.

His infant daughter was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.