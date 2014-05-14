FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Miracle baby' survives 11-story fall from Minneapolis apartment
#U.S.
May 14, 2014 / 8:50 PM / 3 years ago

'Miracle baby' survives 11-story fall from Minneapolis apartment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 15-month-old boy described by doctors as a “miracle baby” was in critical condition at a Minneapolis hospital on Wednesday after surviving an 11-story fall from the balcony of an apartment building.

Musa Dayib slipped through slits in the balcony railing and landed on a patch of mulch on Sunday, his family told reporters. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, a pediatric level-one trauma center.

The boy suffered a concussion and fractures to his arms, ribs and spine. He also has a punctured lung, said Christine Hill, a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Dr. Tina Slusher, who is treating the baby, said he avoided any major head injury, and she has never before seen a child survive such a plunge.

“That’s a gift from God to the family, because he shouldn’t have made it,” she told television broadcaster WCCO.

(This story corrects grammar in last paragraph)

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Gunna Dickson

