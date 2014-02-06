Wisconsin woman reports five-day-old son taken from basinette

(Reuters) - Authorities in southern Wisconsin are searching for a 5-day-old boy whose mother said she awoke to find him missing from his bassinette about 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said.

Local and state police and the FBI were investigating the disappearance of Kayden J. Powell, said Steven Kopp, police chief in the town of Beloit, a community of about 7,700 people.

Kayden’s mother, Brianna Marshall, 18, called police about her son and was interviewed, along with the infant’s father, Bruce Powell, 23, and two relatives, Kopp said. They were all in the house at the time of the disappearance and are not suspects, Kopp said.

Other family members and friends are being interviewed, Kopp said.

“Based on interviews so far, we are not pointed in any particular direction so it is a bit of a frustration,” Kopp said. The baby’s parents did not live in the house but were staying there temporarily, he said.

No Amber Alert was issued because police have no description of a suspect or vehicle, Kopp said. The missing boy is described as African American, 6 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the town of Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244, or Greater Beloit Crimestoppers at 608-362-7463.

The town of Beloit borders the city of Beloit.