Oregon babysitter charged with murder of baby

PORTLAND, Ore. (Reuters) - An Oregon babysitter accused of violently shaking a 7-month-old boy who died of head injuries has been indicted for murder and is back in jail after her original arrest on a manslaughter charge, authorities said on Thursday.

Police arrested Sarah Elizabeth Martin, 37, on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted her this week, Oregon City Police Sergeant Matthew Paschall said in a statement.

Martin was expected to appear via video for an arraignment hearing later on Thursday, jail officials said.

Police began an investigation after being told by staff at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland that they were treating a baby with a skull fracture. The baby died the next day.

The death was ruled a homicide on April 9 and Martin was accused of causing the child’s injuries by “violently shaking him” while she was watching the baby at her home in Oregon City, court documents show. Police said Martin was the only person in contact with the baby.

Police initially arrested Martin last week and charged her with manslaughter, but she was released on $250,000 bail, which has now been revoked.

Paschall has said the baby’s family knew Martin through church and that she had been caring for him since December.

”Our hearts are broken over the loss of our son, Izaak. We think about him and grieve for him daily. Izaak will forever live in the hearts and memories of everyone who knew him,” the family said in a statement released by police.

“We trust the legal system to determine the facts of the case and to bring justice for Izaak. We believe that, in time, the person responsible for Izaak’s death will be held accountable.”

An attorney for Martin could not immediately be identified or reached for comment.