FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. criticizes Bahrain's move to strip cleric of citizenship
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 20, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

U.S. criticizes Bahrain's move to strip cleric of citizenship

Bahrain's leading Shi'ite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim takes part in an anti-government rally in Budaiya, west of Manama, Bahrain March 9, 2012.Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is "alarmed" by Bahrian's decision to revoke the citizenship of the spiritual leader of the country's Shi'ite Muslim majority, a spokesman said on Monday.

"We are alarmed by today's decision to revoke the citizenship of Shia cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim," State Department spokesman John Kirby said. "We are unaware of any credible evidence to support this action."

Bahrian is a U.S. Gulf ally and hosts the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.