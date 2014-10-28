Baja Inc to pay record $4.3 million U.S. penalty for go-cart, minibike defects

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Baja Inc and its corporate affiliate have agreed to pay a record $4.3 million civil penalty over charges that their go-carts and minibikes had a fire hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Tuesday.

The settlement resolves charges by the commission’s staff that Baja and affiliate One World Technologies Inc, of Anderson, South Carolina, failed to report defects involving 11 models of go-carts and minibikes, the commission said in a statement.

The staff charged that the gas cap can leak or detach from the fuel tank, posing a fire and burn risk, and that the throttle can stick, the statement said.

Baja reported to the CPSC in June 2010 that it had received four reports of fires from leaking gas caps and burn injuries, including a serious one to a child. The company also had received two dozen reports of stuck throttles.

The report came before a July 2010 announcement by Baja and the CPSC that 308,000 minibikes and go-carts were being recalled. The company had sold the vehicles from November 2004 to June 2010 for $200 to $2,000.

“Baja had implemented design changes to remedy the throttle hazard, but the firm had not notified consumers or CPSC of these changes,” the statement said.

Federal law requires companies to report to the CPSC within 24 hours after finding out that a product is a risk to consumers.

The $4.3 million penalty is the largest civil penalty ever levied by the CPSC.

Baja and One World also agreed to a safety program that includes written standards and policies.

As part of the settlement, Baja and One World did not admit to the staff charges of wrongdoing. The commission provisionally accepted the agreement in a 4-1 vote.