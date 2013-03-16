U.S. pro footballer Stallworth hurt in balloon accident

New England Patriots' wide receiver Donte Stallworth advances with the ball during second half pre-season NFL action in Charlotte, North Carolina, August 24, 2007. REUTERS/Chris Keane

MIAMI (Reuters) - National Football League wide receiver Donte’ Stallworth suffered serious burns when a hot air balloon carrying him and his girlfriend hit power lines near Miami on Saturday, but is expected to recover fully, his agent said.

“He has suffered some burns to his body. However he is expected to make a full recovery in the near future,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told Reuters.

“We expect him to be able to resume his football activities in a few weeks, most likely,” he said.

Stallworth and the unidentified woman were taken to a hospital in the Kendall area south of Miami, where both were being treated for burns. The woman also was expected to recover, Rosenhaus said.

The balloon operator was not hurt, the newspaper said.

Stallworth, who was signed by the New England Patriots as a free agent in December, has a home in South Florida.