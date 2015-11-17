FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baltimore man sentenced to prison for pharmacy fire in riot
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 17, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Baltimore man sentenced to prison for pharmacy fire in riot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Baltimore man who pleaded guilty in connection with the torching of a CVS drugstore during April rioting was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Raymon Carter, 24, had pleaded guilty to a reduced federal charge of rioting. U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander also sentenced Carter to three years of supervised release after leaving prison and $500,000 in restitution, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Baltimore said in a statement.

A grand jury indicted Carter in July for setting the blaze that gutted a CVS drugstore in west Baltimore. The pharmacy became a focal point for protests and media in the days after the unrest.

Violence broke out on April 27 following the funeral of Freddie Gray, a black man who died from injuries sustained in police custody. Six officers have been charged in his death.

Nearly 400 businesses across Baltimore were damaged or destroyed in the hours following Gray’s funeral, authorities have said.

Prosecutors said video surveillance showed Carter lighting a fire inside the pharmacy and running away. He had been indicted for arson as well as aiding and abetting.

Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.