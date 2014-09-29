Baltimore row house collapses, trapping one person

(Reuters) - A Baltimore row house near Camden Yards collapsed on Monday while under renovation, trapping one person and injuring a second, a fire department spokesman said.

Dozens of firefighters scrambled to shore up the two-and-a-half-story building on South Paca Street so rescue crews could safely enter it and free the pinned individual, said Ian Brennan, spokesman for the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The trapped person was communicating with emergency workers, he said.

Both people involved in the collapse, which occurred at about 12:30 p.m., were believed to be contractors renovating the building, he said.

“The front façade of the building is standing but most of the interior has collapsed,” Brennan said.

The rescued person was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported to a hospital, he said.

The building is located across the street from Oriole Park at Camden Yards, home of the Baltimore Orioles professional baseball team.