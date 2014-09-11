Police cite 120 under Baltimore's youth curfew law, mayor says

(Reuters) - Police enforcing Baltimore’s tough youth curfew law gave out 120 citations in the measure’s first month, the mayor said on Thursday, and officials were divided on its effectiveness.

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, who backed the law as a way to keep children safe, said in a statement that 23 offenders were taken to youth centers and 97 were escorted home by police.

The average age for children given citations was 13 and the oldest was 16, she said. The youngest child was 3 and was found with a relative, who was also in violation of the curfew.

The data shows that ”the expanded curfew and Youth Connections Centers can be an effective tool in connecting vulnerable youth and their families to much-needed resources,” Rawlings-Blake said.

City Councilman Brandon Scott said he was pleased with the number of citations, which he had expected to be in the hundreds.

“The cool weather may have something to do with low numbers, but I‘m pleased with the results,” he said.

Councilman Carl Stokes said the number of citations was about what he expected because he did not think the curfew would be enforced.

The curfew, among the toughest in the United States, went into effect on Aug. 8. The law makes it a violation for a youth under 14 to be outside the home after 9 p.m. year-round.

Those aged 14 to 16 are banned from being outside on school nights after 10 p.m. and on other nights after 11 p.m.

Police could take violators to a curfew center, where they and the parents will have access to social services. Parents would have to take city-approved counseling classes and could face a $500 fine for repeat violations.