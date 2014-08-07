FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Teens hijack Baltimore school bus, hit driver with fire extinguisher
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 7, 2014 / 11:45 PM / 3 years ago

Teens hijack Baltimore school bus, hit driver with fire extinguisher

John Clarke

1 Min Read

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Three teenagers were arrested on Thursday after assaulting a Baltimore school bus driver with a fire extinguisher and trash can, then hijacking the bus for a joy ride, police and local media said.

A group of teens boarded the parked school bus in downtown Baltimore around 2:30 pm EDT Thursday, police said, attacking the driver, who managed to get away.

After the driver exited the bus, which had no passengers, the assailants drove it around the block. They returned the bus to the original spot and fled the scene.

“I was trying to get away from them because they were beating me so hard with a fire extinguisher,” bus driver Joirilus Pierre told WBAL, a Baltimore NBC affiliate. The station said Pierre was also beaten with a trash can.

Pierre suffered minor injuries. The three juveniles were later arrested. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not identify the teens who were arrested, nor say whether they were seeking others in the group.

Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.