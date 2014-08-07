Teens hijack Baltimore school bus, hit driver with fire extinguisher

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Three teenagers were arrested on Thursday after assaulting a Baltimore school bus driver with a fire extinguisher and trash can, then hijacking the bus for a joy ride, police and local media said.

A group of teens boarded the parked school bus in downtown Baltimore around 2:30 pm EDT Thursday, police said, attacking the driver, who managed to get away.

After the driver exited the bus, which had no passengers, the assailants drove it around the block. They returned the bus to the original spot and fled the scene.

“I was trying to get away from them because they were beating me so hard with a fire extinguisher,” bus driver Joirilus Pierre told WBAL, a Baltimore NBC affiliate. The station said Pierre was also beaten with a trash can.

Pierre suffered minor injuries. The three juveniles were later arrested. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not identify the teens who were arrested, nor say whether they were seeking others in the group.