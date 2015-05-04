Obama says inequality facing minority men behind unrest in Baltimore, Ferguson

(Reuters) - Following a week of racially charged protests in Baltimore, U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday said obstacles facing minority men from birth put them in a position of having “the odds stacked against them.”

Obama said black and Latino men feel that disadvantage, and he credited their sense of frustration about their lives and opportunities for the intensity of recent protests around the country.

He spoke at Lehman College in the Bronx to announce the launch of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a nonprofit organization that is a spinoff of a White House initiative to increase opportunities for young minority men.

“That sense of unfairness, powerlessness, people not hearing their voices, that’s helped fuel some of the protests that we’ve seen in places like Baltimore, Ferguson and right here in New York,” Obama said, referring to demonstrations that followed the deaths of unarmed black men after interactions with police.

Obama said he would continue to work on the issue after his presidency, a possible foreshadowing of his future involvement with My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks at Lehman College in New York May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We see ourselves in these young men,” Obama said of himself and the leaders of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

The nonprofit, to be headed by Joe Echevarria, former chief executive of consultancy Deloitte, will develop guidance for companies to increase access to jobs for racial minorities.

Companies including American Express Co, Pepsi Co and News Corp have committed a combined total of $80 million in money and in-kind donations to My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

Rules around fundraising for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance while Obama is still in office are likely to be scrutinized. Questions have been raised about the influence donors to the Clinton Foundation wielded while Hillary Clinton was Secretary of State.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said My Brother’s Keeper Alliance will be responsible for determining its own fundraising policies.