Baltimore prosecutors release witness list in Gray case

Images of Raymon Carter, 24, appear on a wanted poster released by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Baltimore, Marlyand June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives/Handout via Reuters

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - Baltimore prosecutors have listed more than 30 potential witnesses, including an expert on forensic pathology and a DNA expert, in the trial of police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray in April.

The list also includes police officers, detectives, firearms examiners and civilians, according to the filing in Baltimore City Circuit Court.

The filing was among thousands of pages of print and electronic documents submitted by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby late on Friday, the deadline for prosecutors to share evidence with defense lawyers. The documents were made available on Monday.

Six police officers have been charged in the death of Gray, a 25-year-old black man, who died from injuries sustained in police custody. Trial is set for October.

His death in April heightened a U.S. debate over police treatment of minorities. It also triggered protests and a day of rioting that drew international attention to Baltimore.

The court documents said prosecutors had provided defense attorneys with flash drives that contain Baltimore City Fire Department statements, police emails, statements from officers, cell phone data for at least four defendants, and court records of the accused officers.

The filing cites 988 pages of medical records and 1,118 photographs, including autopsy photos. Assorted videos were turned over, including four cell phone videos.

U.S. authorities also released a wanted poster on Monday of Raymon Carter, 24, who is charged with torching a CVS Health Corp pharmacy in west Baltimore that became a symbol of the April rioting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Baltimore and the Maryland fire marshal’s office are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Carter’s capture.

Almost 400 businesses across Baltimore were damaged or destroyed in rioting hours after Gray’s funeral. Police have said 27 pharmacies were broken into during the rioting and after.