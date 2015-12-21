Fed proposes higher big bank capital thresholds when credit risk rises

Bollards help secure the entrance to the Federal Reserve in Washington, December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve proposed on Monday that big banks would have to hold additional capital if regulators determine that U.S. credit risk has risen to above-normal levels and threatens the financial system.

The proposal for what the Fed is calling a “countercyclical capital buffer” is designed to fortify banks against potential losses and “help moderate fluctuations in the supply of credit,” the U.S. central bank said in a press release.

The proposal, which is open for comment until Feb. 19, is the latest response by regulators to the 2008 financial crisis that battered the economy.