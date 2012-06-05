FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-NFL player Jamal Lewis' bankruptcy hearing rescheduled
June 5, 2012 / 6:10 PM / in 5 years

Ex-NFL player Jamal Lewis' bankruptcy hearing rescheduled

David Beasley

2 Min Read

ATLANTA (Reuters) - A court hearing on the status of former Baltimore Ravens running back Jamal Lewis’ bankruptcy case was postponed in Atlanta on Tuesday amid signs that he would submit required financial records and meet with court officials.

Lewis, who retired from the National Football League in 2009 after 10 seasons and also played for the Cleveland Browns, filed for bankruptcy on April 4, citing $14.4 million in assets and $10.5 million in debt.

The 32-year-old former player then failed to submit required financial records to the bankruptcy court and did not appear for a scheduled interview with court officials, according to documents.

On May 4, the U.S. Bankruptcy trustee in Atlanta asked the court to either dismiss Lewis’ case or convert it from Chapter 11, which would allow him to establish a repayment plan, to Chapter 7, which would permit his assets to be sold to pay creditors.

A hearing on that request was scheduled for Tuesday. But David S. Weidenbaum, attorney for the bankruptcy trustee, asked for a delay, saying Lewis had shown signs of complying with the regulations.

“There has been some progress” in the case, Weidenbaum said.

The hearing has been rescheduled for July 10.

Editing By Colleen Jenkins and Paul Simao

