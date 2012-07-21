Factbox: Stockton's proposals to U.S. creditors on its bonds

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The following were Stockton, California’s proposals regarding its bonds during its three months of pre-bankruptcy mediation with creditors, including bond insurers:

* For the $124.3 million it still owes on its 2007 pension obligation bonds, Stockton proposed that it be allowed to make debt payment from solvent restricted fund sources and end payments from its main budget, or General Fund, which provides 82.6 percent of the money for debt service payments on the bonds. The bonds would be deeply impaired. Assured Guaranty insures the bonds.

* For the remaining $12.97 million it owes on its 2003 certificates of participation, Stockton proposed it be allowed to suspend payments for five years and make interest-only payments for a further five years, followed by 30 years of full amortization.

Stockton said it would seek to service the debt from available housing revenue from its former redevelopment agency and continue the guaranty of its General Fund for the restructured obligation. Ambac insures the debt.

* Stockton said it would not seek to reestablish possession over the assets it handed over to Wells Fargo so that it would not need to restructure $31.6 million still owed on its 2004 lease revenue bonds. National Public Finance Guarantee was the bond insurer.

* For the $45.6 million it still owes on 2004 redevelopment area revenue bonds, Stockton said it was not seeking debt relief, noting revenue from the project area would be used to pay the obligation in full as originally scheduled. However, the city said its expectation relies on “certain growth assumptions and cannot be guaranteed”. The city said that it was seeking to eliminate its General Fund backstop for the obligation. National Public Finance Guarantee was the insurer on the debt.

* For its remaining $16.2 million in 2006 lease revenue refunding bonds, Stockton said it wanted debt service relief for five years followed by interest only payments for another five years and then 30 years full amortization. Stockton said it would pledge parking district revenues and public facilities fees to the obligation and remove its General Fund guarantee. National Public Finance Guarantee Corp insures the bonds.

* For its $40.4 million still owed on its 2007 variable rate demand lease revenue bonds, Stockton likewise proposed five years of debt relief followed by five years of interest only payments and 30 years of full amortization. If offered to pledge revenue from building revenues and the city’s General Fund guarantee. Assured Guaranty insures the debt.

* For $35.1 million still owed on 2009 Stockton Public Financing Authority lease revenue bonds for capital improvement projects, the city proposed its General Fund no longer subsidize the payment of debt service. Public facilities fees would instead be phased in to cover the payments. The debt is not insured.