U.S. bank regulators issue new rules for prepaid cards
March 21, 2016 / 4:10 PM / in 2 years

U.S. bank regulators issue new rules for prepaid cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. bank and credit union regulators on Monday outlined new rules for when banks must hold personal information about customers using their prepaid cash and benefit cards.

A range of cards meant to receive worker wages and benefits should satisfy the ‘customer identification program’ (CIP) meant to discourage money laundering, the regulators said.

Banks must retain personal information about customers who have cards that can be reloaded after withdrawals.

Such cards reflect “a formal banking relationship and is equivalent to opening an account” and so must satisfy the CIP rule, according to the statement from the Federal Reserve and four other regulators.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

