JPMorgan second quarter market revenue down 15 percent vs. year earlier: CFO

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Markets revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has been down about 15 percent so far in the second quarter from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference, Lake said the decline stemmed from lower volatility compared with a year ago when the United Kingdom was preparing to vote on Brexit.

Lake added that U.S. economic growth this year is "solid, not stellar," as optimism continues for pro-growth policies in Washington despite the lack of significant changes in regulations and taxes.

