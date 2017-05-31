FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Bank of America CEO talks down second-quarter expectations
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 31, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 3 months ago

Bank of America CEO talks down second-quarter expectations

Dan Freed

2 Min Read

Brian Moynihan, CEO of Bank of America Corporation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 20, 2017.Ruben Sprich

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) second-quarter earnings will be hurt by a drop in trading revenue, lower-than-expected interest rates and the sale or shuttering of certain assets, according to comments from Chief Executive Brian Moynihan on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry conference, Moynihan said trading revenues are on track to be some 10 percent to 12 percent lower than the second quarter of 2016 because last year's quarter was especially strong. He said first-half trading revenues will still be up by roughly 3 percent to 4 percent versus a year ago.

Revenues will also be hurt by lower-than-anticipated interest rates and the fact that the bank closed the sale of its UK credit card business a month ahead of schedule, reducing net interest income for the quarter. The two factors together should lower net interest income by $100 million to $110 million, Moynihan said.

Bank of America shares were down 2.4 percent in mid-morning trading.

The bank will also take a $300 million charge as it sells or shutters data centers, Moynihan said. Bank of America is moving much of its data to the cloud. The switch will save the bank money over time, Moynihan said.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.