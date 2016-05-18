FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. regulators put banks on notice about deposit discrepancies
May 18, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

U.S. regulators put banks on notice about deposit discrepancies

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five U.S. regulators on Wednesday put banks on notice about discrepancies in customers’ deposits, saying they could take action against institutions that do not reconcile differences that may arise between amounts customers put into bank accounts and amounts that are credited.

The joint statement from the Federal Reserve, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., National Credit Union Administration and the Comptroller of the Currency said a deposit discrepancy “is a detriment to the customer and benefits the financial institution.”

There are a variety of often-simple causes for the discrepancies, such as an error on a deposit slip or poor photograph of a check. But the regulators found that “in some instances, financial institutions do not research or correct all variances.”

They cited a list of regulations and laws, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, that banks run the risk of violating. The regulators said they expect banks to have policies designed to resolve discrepancies that do not hurt customers, to give customers accurate information about reconciliation processes, and to have internal reviews and controls to ensure they comply with the laws.

“These actions will help minimize exposure to potential financial loss and supervisory action,” the regulators said.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
