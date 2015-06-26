U.S. reaches deal with Swiss bank over possible tax-related offenses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it reached a resolution with the Swiss bank Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen AG on possible tax-related criminal offenses.

Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen, known as EKS, was part of the department’s Swiss Bank Program for banks that believed they might have committed tax-related criminal offenses in connection with undeclared U.S.-related accounts.

According to the terms of the agreement, EKS will cooperate in any related criminal or civil proceedings, show implementation of controls to stop misconduct and pay penalties, the Justice Department said. In return, the bank will not be prosecuted for tax-related criminal offenses.