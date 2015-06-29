FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reaches deal with Swiss bank over possible tax-related offenses
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
June 29, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. reaches deal with Swiss bank over possible tax-related offenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it reached a resolution with the Swiss regional bank Ersparniskasse Schaffhausen AG (EKS) on possible tax-related criminal offenses.

According to terms of the agreement, EKS will cooperate in any related criminal or civil proceedings, show implementation of controls to stop misconduct and pay penalties, the Justice Department said.

In return, the bank will not be prosecuted for tax-related criminal offenses.

EKS was part of the department’s Swiss Bank Program for banks that believed they might have committed tax-related criminal offenses in connection with undeclared U.S.-related accounts.

The savings and loan bank on Monday said it had previously had 90 U.S.-related accounts containing roughly $65 million in assets.

The bank said it made provisions for a settlement in 2013, and that costs related to it beyond what it had set aside would be booked against this year’s earnings.

Writing by Bill Trott; additional reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.