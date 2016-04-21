FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Too big to fail' banks could be wound down safely: U.S. regulator
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
April 21, 2016 / 7:20 PM / in a year

'Too big to fail' banks could be wound down safely: U.S. regulator

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, testifies to the House Financial Services Committee about the effects of the Volcker Rule on employment in Washington on February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Large banks considered “too big to fail” could now be safely wound down if they experienced distress, one of the top U.S. banking regulators said on Thursday

“In my view, we are at a point today that if a systemically important financial institution in the United States were to experience severe distress, it would be resolved in an orderly way under either bankruptcy or the public Orderly Liquidation Authority,” said Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, at a seminar in Amsterdam.

The liquidation authority is a part of the 2010 Wall Street reform law that gives the FDIC a way to help liquidate a “systemically important financial institution,” typically a bank that could bring down the financial system if it fails, with measures that are not typically available under the bankruptcy code, such as providing temporary liquidity, Gruenberg said.

“In the years since enactment of Dodd-Frank, the FDIC has made significant progress in developing the operational capabilities to carry out a resolution if needed,” he also said, according to a copy of his remarks.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.