Regional U.S. banks face hit from looming overdraft rules

(Reuters) - U.S. regional banks could lose a big source of earnings when rules aimed at clamping down on overdraft fees come into effect.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been flagging its concerns about overdraft practices since 2012 and said in July that it would address the issue with new regulations.

The new rules are expected to come into effect within the next year, a source close to the regulator said on Tuesday.

In the meantime, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has made it mandatory for banks to publish overdraft data to make it easier for the CFPB to track fees.

The data shows that lenders including Atlanta-based SunTrust Banks Inc (STI.N) and Birmingham-based Regions Financial Corp (RF.N) could be hit if, as analysts expect, the CFPB caps fees and institutes other changes to rein in overdraft charges.

The CFPB has not said what the rules will entail, but banking analysts say they are likely to be similar to those imposed on payday lenders this year.

The regulation is also expected to include limits on the number of times an account can be charged, and make it a requirement that banks check a borrower’s credit-worthiness before providing an overdraft facility.

The new rules would further squeeze banks’ fee income, already hit by regulatory changes limiting credit card late-fees and debit card processing fees that banks can charge merchants.

The other main source of income for banks, lending income, has also come under pressure thanks to low interest rates.

“If the regulators treat overdrafts as credit products, one could make the argument that there would be a significant hit to overdraft income,” Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz said.

HIGH FEES

The CFPB, set up as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, has likened some banks’ overdraft fees to paying an annual interest rate of 17,000 percent on a short-term loan.

Such fees can be as high as $78 per account, analysts said, regardless of the amount of the overdraft.

Overdrawing an account by as little as $1 or as much as $50 could attract the same standard fee at some banks.

“The coming rules have the potential to fundamentally alter the product that banks can offer and could significantly limit a large source of fee revenue for banks,” said Edward Mills, a financial policy analyst at brokerage FBR & Co.

FBR calculates that about 19 percent of Minnesota-based TCF Financial Corp’s TCB.N pretax income would be at risk if the proposed rules eliminated 50 percent of its overdraft fee.

For Regions and SunTrust, the figure would be 7.7 percent and 5.1 percent respectively.

Banks such as TCF, Kentucky-based HopFed Bancorp Inc (HFBC.O) and Tennessee-based First Security Group Inc FSGI.O depend on overdrafts for a third or more of their earnings per share, according to data compiled by SNL Financial, Raymond James Research and the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

Other big losers could include Louisiana-based South Bancorp Inc (MSL.N) and Memphis-based First Horizon National Corp (FHN.N), which get about a fifth of their earnings per share from overdraft fees, the data shows.

Bigger lenders such as SunTrust and Regions get about 10 percent of their earnings per share from overdrafts.

SunTrust, Regions and First Horizon declined to comment for this article. The other banks did not respond to requests for comment.

Some analysts have started to account for the risks of the expected rule changes in their earnings forecasts.

But others, including Raymond James analyst Michael Rose, said it was still too early to gauge the impact.

“Any attempt to estimate what the CFPB does would be a guess,” Rose said.