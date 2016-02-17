U.S. bank regulator moves toward tightening record-keeping requirements

File photo of Martin Gruenberg, Chairman of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (L), talking with Security and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White (R) while attending the Financial Security Oversight Committee hearing at the Treasury Department in Washington November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, a major U.S. bank regulator, on Wednesday approved a proposal to tighten record-keeping requirements for institutions with a large number of deposit accounts, to make sure customers are paid quickly if their bank fails.

The agency said in a statement that depository institutions with more than 2 million accounts would have to maintain complete and accurate data on depositors and put technology in place that could calculate the amount of insured money for each depositor within 24 hours of failure.

The FDIC’s role is to step in when a bank is in trouble and rapidly decide which clients get their money back because they fall under the deposit guarantee program. It said that a bank with “unclear or incomplete” records could have to delay payments in the event of failure.

“Timely access to insured deposits is critical to maintaining public confidence in the banking system,” FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement. “This proposal would bolster the FDIC’s ability to provide depositors at banks with a large number of deposit accounts the same rapid access to their insured funds in the case of a failure as the FDIC does in smaller resolutions.”

The agency first suggested the requirements last April and exempted smaller community banks. The threshold of 2 million accounts would affect only one-half of 1 percent of all the institutions the FDIC insures.

Among the banks affected would be Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co.

