FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: How big U.S. banks capital plans scored in stress tests
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 14, 2013 / 8:37 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: How big U.S. banks capital plans scored in stress tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday released scores for 18 U.S. bank holding companies that show how low their capital ratios would fall under proposed plans for dividends and stock buybacks if “severely adverse” economic conditions unfolded over the next two years.

The Fed rejected plans by BB&T Corp (BBT.N) and Ally Financial to return capital to shareholders, and granted Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan & Chase (JPM.N) conditional approval, saying they had to improve the processes they use to determine their capital payouts.

American Express (AXP.N) and Ally Financial adjusted plans submitted in January to conserve capital after getting preliminary assessments from the Fed last week. The Fed ultimately approved American Express’s capital plan.

Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.