U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks during a meeting with Indian business leaders in Mumbai February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. financial institutions will not automatically face added regulatory requirements for having more than $50 billion in assets, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

Asked in a Senate hearing whether banks necessarily will be considered systemically important when crossing the $50 billion threshold, Lew said there was no such “hard line.”