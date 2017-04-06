FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Viewsroom: Jamie Dimon's bank-reform cheat sheet
April 6, 2017 / 7:24 PM / 4 months ago

Viewsroom: Jamie Dimon’s bank-reform cheat sheet

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

JP Morgan Chase and Company CEO Jamie Dimon answers a question at the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, June 13, 2012.Larry Downing/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The JPMorgan CEO’s latest shareholder letter hands President Trump and Republicans plenty of tips and sound bites for rolling back post-crisis rules. But the administration’s failure to replace the Fed’s departing top regulator throws more doubt on a Dodd-Frank overhaul.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

