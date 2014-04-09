FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi River closed in Iowa after barge hits bridge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 9, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Mississippi River closed in Iowa after barge hits bridge

Michael Hirtzer

1 Min Read

(In April 8 story, corrects ownership of bridge to Canadian Pacific not Union Pacific, paragraph 4.)

By Michael Hirtzer

(Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday closed the Mississippi River at Sabula, Iowa, after a barge struck a railroad bridge, said Eric Washburn, bridge administrator for the agency’s Eighth District Western Rivers Bridge Branch.

The river was closed 1 mile north and 1 mile south of the site of the accident as of about 3 p.m. CDT (2000 GMT), Washburn said. The barge was stuck in an open position. The contents of the barge were unknown as investigators traveled to the site, he said.

“The investigators will have to inspect the bridge and make a determination if it needs repairs,” added Tim Marriott, enforcement chief for the Coast Guard’s upper Mississippi River sector.

The rail bridge was owned by Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, said company spokesman Ed Greenberg.

The Mississippi River is the busiest U.S. waterway and the main route to ports along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.