Two workers struck, killed by BART train near San Francisco: report

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two workers were struck and killed by a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train on Saturday in a Northern California suburb, during a strike by employees against the agency that runs the rail network, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) agency confirmed in a statement that it was investigating a report of a train striking two of its employees between the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill stations. The BART statement said the employees may have been working on the track, but it did not give further details.