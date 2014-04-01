Angels baseball coach breaks his leg catching opening pitch

Mar 31, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; Former Angels outfielder Vladimir Guerrero (L) helps Angels hitting coach Don Baylor (R) after being injured during the first-pitch ceremony in the of an opening day baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels hitting coach Don Baylor broke a bone in his right leg while attempting to catch the ceremonial first pitch thrown by former Los Angeles star Vladimir Guerrero, and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, the team said.

Baylor, who is a former player and is in his first season as part of the coaching staff for the Angels baseball team, was in a crouched position when he took the throw from Guerrero.

As he moved to catch the ball, 64-year-old Baylor shifted his weight onto his right leg and snapped the bone. Video of the accident showed Baylor’s right leg twisting under him unnaturally. He had to be assisted by Angels trainers off the field and was taken to a hospital, the team said in a statement.

The Angels lost to the Seattle Mariners 10-3.