Woman in serious condition in Boston after baseball bat injury

(Reuters) - A woman who was struck in the head by a shattered baseball bat at a Red Sox game in Boston’s Fenway Park on Friday evening was in serious condition on Saturday, a local hospital said.

Tonya Carpenter was sitting in the second row of Boston’s home game when the broken bat flew into the stands during the second inning and hit her. Photographs posted on local media showed blood streaming down Carpenter’s face as an emergency team wheeled her away on a gurney.

Police said on Friday night that she suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“Tonya’s family and loved ones are grateful to all who have reached out with thoughts and prayers but are requesting privacy at this time as Tonya recovers,” the hospital said in the statement.

A hospital spokeswoman said Beth Israel did not know Carpenter’s age.

A man who was sitting just behind Carpenter told ABC News that the impact of the bat was very violent and that there was a lot of blood.

A report for MLB.com, a site that covers Major League Baseball, said that Oakland Athletics third baseman Brett Lawrie shattered his bat while grounding out in the second inning. Part of the bat flew into the third-base side box seats, it reported.