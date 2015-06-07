FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Woman struck by baseball bat at Red Sox game in serious condition
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 7, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

Woman struck by baseball bat at Red Sox game in serious condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A woman who was struck in the head by a shattered baseball bat at a Red Sox game in Fenway Park on Friday remains in a serious condition at a Boston hospital, her family said on Sunday.

Tonya Carpenter was sitting in the second row of Boston’s home game when the broken bat flew into the stands during the second inning and hit her.

Blood streamed down Carpenter’s face as an emergency team wheeled her away on a gurney, with initial reports saying she had received life-threatening injuries.

“On behalf of our family, we want to thank everyone for the continued prayers and well wishes,” the family said in a statement.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.