Woman struck by baseball bat at Red Sox game released from hospital

(Reuters) - A woman who was seriously injured by a cracked baseball bat at a Red Sox game has been released from the hospital after a week of treatment, the medical center said on Friday.

Tonya Carpenter was sitting in the second row in Fenway Park on June 5 when Oakland Athletics third baseman Brett Lawrie shattered his bat during the second inning, sending a piece flying into the stands.

“She’s getting stronger every day, and we’ve seen tremendous progress. We’re confident she’s ready to move forward with the next phase of her care,” neurosurgeon Efstathios Papavassiliou of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center said in a statement.

The hospital has not reported Carpenter’s age or the nature of her injuries, citing the family’s wish for privacy, but the Boston Globe said she was 44 and from the city of Paxton.