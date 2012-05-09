Dealer says he mailed HGH to Clemens' home

(Reuters) - A convicted steroids dealer told a Washington jury on Wednesday that a U.S. postal receipt admitted into evidence represented a package containing two kits of human growth hormone and 50 to 100 needles that he mailed to Roger Clemens’ trainer at Clemens’ home, USA Today reported.

Kirk Radomski, a leading source for former Senator George Mitchell in his landmark 2007 report on steroid use in baseball, testified in U.S. District Court in the perjury trial of Clemens, one of baseball’s greatest pitchers.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner was indicted in 2010 for perjury and obstruction over 2008 testimony to Congress in which he denied taking steroids and human growth hormones.

In his second day on the witness stand, Radomski identified a torn mailing receipt as one his wife found in 2008 underneath their television set that represented a 2002 HGH shipment sent to Clemens’ home in the name of Brian McNamee, Clemens’ strength coach, USA Today said.

McNamee could be called as a witness later in the trial. He was seen at the courthouse on Wednesday, USA Today said.

IRS agents failed to find the receipt during a “terrifying” 2005 raid of his home, Radomski said.

“I wasn’t hiding anything,” Radomski said, according to USA Today. “Everything (confiscated by agents) was in plain sight. My Rolodex was out in the open ... (as were) the drugs they seized.”

Radomski also insisted the drugs he peddled truly enhanced performance.

“Some (buyers) were warning-track hitters who became home run hitters,” Radomski said. “(They‘d) go from hitting five home runs to 20 home runs.”

This is the second trial after a judge declared a mistrial during Clemens’ first trial in July 2011, when prosecutors showed jurors a video clip that included material he had banned from the case unless the information was raised by Clemens’ defense team.