Former Clemens teammate supports ace pitcher's claims

Former major league pitcher Roger Clemens (L) walks with a member of his legal team while arriving for the continuation of his perjury trial at U.S. Federal Court in Washington, May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

(Reuters) - A onetime teammate of Roger Clemens testified at the ex-star pitcher’s federal perjury trial in Washington on Wednesday that vitamin B-12 shots were readily available to players, a claim key to Clemens’ defense, according to media reports.

Clemens is charged with perjury, obstruction of Congress and making false statements for denying under oath in 2008 that he ever used performance-enhancing drugs.

One of the 13 acts of obstruction he is charged with is for claiming that B-12 shots were made available to players. Prosecutors believe the B-12 story was created to explain away what were actually steroid injections.

Charlie O‘Brien, who was Clemens’ catcher when the pair played for the Toronto Blue Jays in 1997, is the first witness in the case to support Clemens’ B-12 claim, according to MLB.com, a news wire service for Major League Baseball.

In a lighter moment on Wednesday, the first full day of the defense team’s case in the now seven-week trial, O‘Brien succinctly described the typical body type of so-called power pitchers like Clemens.

“Big butt and big legs,” O‘Brien said, according to USA Today.

Clemens, 49, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner as best pitcher, is being tried for a second time on federal charges of lying in 2008 to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which was investigating drug use in Major League Baseball. His first trial ended last year in a mistrial.