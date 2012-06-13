Jurors to confer another day in Clemens' perjury trial

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Jurors in the trial of former baseball great Roger Clemens deliberated for half the day on Wednesday but did not reach a verdict on charges Clemens lied to Congress about using performance-enhancing drugs.

Clemens - one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history - is one of the biggest names to be implicated over drug use in the professional baseball industry. He did not take the stand in his own defense during the two-month trial.

The jury of eight women and four men, which had its first conference lasting less than 20 minutes on Tuesday, met for 3-1/2 hours on Wednesday, making no appearances in the court.

They jury asked only for a list of the exhibits of evidence presented by prosecutors and defense lawyers. The jury was expected to return for a full day of deliberations on Monday.

This is Clemens’ second trial on federal charges of lying in 2008 to a congressional committee that was investigating drug use in baseball when he said he did not use performance-enhancing drugs. His first trial ended in a mistrial.

Clemens, 49, faces one count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making a false statement and two counts of perjury. He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 30 years, though under federal sentencing guidelines he most likely would get 15 to 21 months.

Jurors have a trove of evidence and statements to digest. The trial featured 46 witnesses over 26 days of testimony.

A key element jurors will consider centers on the testimony of Brian McNamee, Clemens’ former trainer and the most important prosecution witness who has said he personally injected Clemens with anabolic steroids and human growth hormone (HGH) between 1998 and 2001.

McNamee worked with Clemens when the pitcher played for the Toronto Blue Jays and later the New York Yankees.

McNamee has testified that he kept needles, cotton balls, a broken steroid ampoule and other medical waste from injections for Clemens. Prosecutors have said some of the items contained Clemens’ DNA and traces of steroids.

Known as “The Rocket,” for his wins of 354 regular season games, Clemens played for four teams over a 24-year career. He is a seven-time Cy Young Award winner for best pitcher.