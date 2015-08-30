Man falls 40 feet to death at Atlanta baseball stadium

(Reuters) - A 60-year-old man plunged headfirst to his death from the upper deck of a baseball stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, brushing past wires holding a protective net, according to police and witnesses.

Gregory Murrey, of Alpharetta, Georgia, fell about 40 feet (12 meters) in front of a sellout crowd of 49,000 during a game between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees.

He apparently lost his balance as spectators jumped up to boo the Yankees controversial star, Alex Rodriguez, who was walking up to bat, a witness told a local newspaper.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution quoted the fan, Marty Burns, who saw the man fall, saying, “When they called A-Rod coming to bat, he got all excited, and his momentum took him over (the railing).”

The cause of his fall had not been determined but no foul play is suspected, Atlanta police spokesman Greg Lyon said in a statement.

The Braves issued a statement offering condolences to the Murrey family. A moment of silence was observed for Murrey before Sunday’s afternoon game.

Major League Baseball is studying the issue of stadium safety design after several people were hurt by foul balls and flying bats.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred last week told a press conference that MLB discussed with club owners earlier this month adding more protective netting in ballparks next season.

Manfred did not address fans falling from the seating areas.

In 2011 a baseball fan died in Texas after falling over the outfield fence trying to reach for a ball thrown by a player on the field.

The Braves stadium, Turner Field, is due to be demolished in after the team leaves in 2016 for a new venue.