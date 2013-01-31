FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Chicago Cubs star Mark Grace gets 4 months jail for DUI
January 31, 2013 / 11:00 PM / 5 years ago

Ex-Chicago Cubs star Mark Grace gets 4 months jail for DUI

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Mark Grace, a three-time Major League Baseball All-Star, was sentenced on Thursday to four months in jail, stemming from a drunk driving arrest in August.

Grace, 48, who also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and worked for them as a television analyst, had pleaded guilty in a Phoenix court to endangerment and driving under the influence (DUI). He had faced four felony counts of aggravated drunk driving in what was his second arrest in 15 months.

He was put on two years probation. He starts serving jail time on February 10, but will be allowed out during work hours.

Grace’s attorney, Larry Kazan, could not be reached for comment. Grace was pulled over by Scottsdale officers in August for having an expired registration plate on his vehicle and was arrested after a field sobriety test.

He also was driving without a required interlock device on his vehicle and with a suspended license because of a prior 2011 drunk driving arrest in Scottsdale, police said.

A fan favorite in Chicago and Arizona, Grace lost his job as a Diamondbacks broadcaster after nine years because of the August arrest, officials have said.

Grace spent 13 seasons with the Cubs and three with the Diamondbacks, and was a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. He finished with 2,445 hits, including 511 doubles and 173 home runs, 1,146 RBI and a .303 batting average.

Editing by Tim Gaynor, Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

