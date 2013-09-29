Father of Dodgers fan killed in stabbing pleads for witnesses

(Reuters) - The father of a man stabbed to death in a fight after a baseball game made an emotional plea on Sunday for witnesses to come forward after prosecutors declined to charge a suspect for lack of evidence.

Addressing reporters in front of AT&T Park before the San Francisco Giants’ final game of the season, Robert Preece said he believed that someone may have videotaped the altercation that left his 24-year-old son, Jonathan Denver, dead.

Such evidence could help authorities get to the truth of what had happened, said Preece.

“I don’t know how this will end,” Preece told reporters. “I only know that I have lost my son too soon.”

Preece and his son were among a group that attended a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, the night that Denver was killed. Preece works as a security guard for the Dodgers.

San Francisco police arrested 21-year-old Michael Montgomery in connection with the stabbing on Thursday. They said the altercation began as a shouting match between fans of the rival teams outside a bar blocks from AT&T Park.

San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon declined to file charges against Montgomery on Friday, saying he may have acted in self defense. He suggested, however, that charges could still be filed if further evidence against Montgomery emerged.

“The San Francisco Police Department has provided us an initial investigation,” Gascon said in a written statement. “However, not all witnesses have been interviewed, nor have any independent witnesses of the incident been interviewed. We have requested this and other evidence be collected before we can make an assessment on whether charges should be filed.”

Representatives of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and the San Francisco Police Department did not return messages seeking comment Sunday.

Denver’s death follows a 2011 attack on Giants’ fan Bryan Stow, who was badly beaten in a Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Stow, a paramedic and father of two, suffered brain damage. Two men are awaiting trial on charges stemming from that beating.