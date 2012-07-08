Injured star guard Paul to miss scrimmages for U.S.Olympic team

(Reuters) - U.S. Olympic basketball team guard Chris Paul is likely to sit out the next few scrimmages after suffering a sprained right thumb, ESPN reported.

The U.S. team named its 12-member squad on Saturday, after a string of injuries to some of the star players seen as likely to be part of the squad, including Dwight Howard, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

ESPN, in a posting on its website, said Paul, an All-Star with the Los Angeles Clippers, injured the thumb Friday, the first day of the team’s training camp. He participated in some non-contact portions of practice Saturday but did not scrimmage.

“It’ll be all right,” Paul said, according to the ESPN report. “It’s a little swollen. Once the swelling goes down I can play through the pain.”

Paul, who averaged 19.8 points and 9.1 assists last season, had a protective splint over the thumb and likely will sit out the next few scrimmages, it said.

The 2012 U.S. Olympic team includes Paul’s Clippers teammate Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony and Tyson Chandler of the New York Knicks, Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder), Andre Iguodala of the Philadelphia 76ers, LeBron James of the Miami Heat, Kevin Love of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Jersey Nets’ Deron Williams.