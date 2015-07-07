FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Baton Rouge businesses evacuated after pipeline leak: report
July 7, 2015 / 2:17 PM / 2 years ago

Some Baton Rouge businesses evacuated after pipeline leak: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A hazardous materials leak in South Choctaw, Baton Rouge in Louisiana led to evacuations of businesses in the area on Tuesday morning, according to a report on the KPLC TV news website.

Workers of Royal Dutch Shell shut down the pipeline following the leak, which created a cloud of petroleum, the local media report quoted the Baton Rouge Fire Department as saying.

It was not clear which company owned the pipeline and Shell was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

