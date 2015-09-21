Bayer unit reaches $5.6 million settlement over fatal U.S. blast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Bayer CropScience LP, a subsidiary of German drugs and chemicals group Bayer, has reached a $5.6 million settlement over an explosion at a West Virginia pesticide facility that killed two people in 2008, U.S. authorities said on Monday.

The company will spend $4.23 million to improve emergency preparedness and response at the Institute, West Virginia plant and pay a $975,000 penalty. It will also spend approximately $452,000 to improve safety at its chemical storage facilities in West Virginia, Texas, Missouri and Michigan, the Justice Department said in a statement.

It will also take steps to prevent pollution from water used in the manufacturing process at its West Virginia plant from reaching the local Kanawha River, the department said.

The deal was reached jointly with the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to court papers, the August 2008 explosion at the pesticide manufacturing facility was caused by a buildup in a treatment unit that ultimately overpressurized and exploded.

Jim Covington, head of Bayer CropScience operations at the West Virginia facility, said in a statement that work procedures at the plant “are very different” compared to the time of the incident.

“Improved emergency communications, strengthened operating procedures, regular safety audits, these and more all serve to help safeguard our employees and the community,” he said.