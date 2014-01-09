FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trial of California cops in death of homeless man goes to jury
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 9, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 4 years ago

Trial of California cops in death of homeless man goes to jury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former Fullerton police officers Jay Cicinelli (L), and Manuel Ramos (R) listen during the trial of Ramos and Cincinelli in Santa Ana, California January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Sudock/Pool

SANTA ANA, California (Reuters) - Jurors began deliberating in the trial of two former California policemen Thursday in the 2011 beating death of a mentally ill homeless man that touched off protests and political upheaval in the Los Angeles suburb of Fullerton.

Orange County Superior Court Judge William Froeberg turned the case over to the jury after instructing them on the law in the month-long, high-profile trial of the former Fullerton police officers.

Manuel Ramos, 39, is charged second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the case, while Jay Cicinelli, a 41-year-old ex-corporal with the Fullerton Police, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and use of excessive force.

Prosecutors say the two officers, who approached Kelly Thomas near a bus depot on the night of July 5, 2011, to question him about reports of vandalized cars, turned a routine police encounter into an unnecessary and savage beating that cost the unarmed transient his life.

The confrontation, captured on a video recording from a nearby bus depot, touched off angry protests in Fullerton and led to the ousting of three city councilmen in a recall election.

Ramos could be sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison if he is convicted. Cicinelli faces up to four years behind bars.

Reporting by Dana Feldman; Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.