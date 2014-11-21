Former Oregon beauty pageant winner arrested in drug bust

A combination photo of Jamie Lynn France is shown in a 2008 handout photo provided by the Oregon Department of Vehicles (L) and a booking photo released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Marion County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters

PORTLAND Ore. (Reuters) - A former Oregon beauty pageant winner is facing drug charges after she was arrested in a drug bust at a Salem hotel where police found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and records of drug sales, authorities said on Friday.

Former Miss Teen Oregon-World Jamie Lynn France, now 23, was charged with possession of meth, heroin and suboxene in connection with Wednesday’s bust, and police said they expect more charges and arrests to come in the case.

“The Keizer Police Department would like to take this opportunity to caution against the use of illegal controlled substances because of the terrible long-term affects to the user, their families and our communities,” police said in a statement.

Police released photos that show France, of Redmond, from several years ago as a bright, smiling young woman that stands in contrast with a mug shot showing a gaunt figure with hair wildly standing on its end and a face full of blemishes, a common symptom of meth users who pick at their skin.

Police also arrested Jarrod Thomas Wells, 37, at the Roadway Inn in Salem, and he faced more serious charges, including child neglect and delivery of controlled substances, officials said.

The arrests came after a months-long investigation that started in June when police received a tip that Wells was selling methamphetamine from his home in Keizer, just north of the Oregon capital of Salem.

Police also charged Erin Marie Wells, 37, with possession of meth and heroin and child neglect after police searched the home she owns with Jarrod Wells and found her two boys, ages 4 and 7, at the home where police found heroin and meth within the children’s reach, police said.

After police searched the home they found Jarrod Wells and France at the nearby motel. Authorities could not say whether France had retained an attorney.