Texas meat packer recalls beef products for possible E.coli
#Health News
September 26, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Texas meat packer recalls beef products for possible E.coli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A Texas meat processing plant has recalled 23,100 pounds of beef trimmings products for possible contamination with the E.coli bacteria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced late Thursday.

USDA said Caviness Beef Packers in Hereford, Texas is recalling the 23,100 pounds of beef trimmings products with potential E.coli 0157:H7.

Caviness’ beef trimmings were shipped to fast food restaurants and retail distribution locations in Texas. FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

The product was made on August 14 and August 20 bearing the establishment number “EST. 675” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A routine food safety check uncovered the problem.

The trimmings subject to recall are lots that tested negative, but produced consecutive to the positive lots and were subsequently processed into raw ground products and distributed to retailers, the USDA said.

The questionable beef trimmings were sent to establishments for further processing and will likely not bear the establishment number “EST.675” on products available for direct consumer purchase.

Beef trimmings are used in the manufacturing of ground beef. The U.S. for the week ending Sept. 20 produced 465.4 million pounds of beef, based on USDA data.

Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
