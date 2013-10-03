FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. allows non-emergency personnel to return to Beirut embassy
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 3, 2013 / 11:47 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. allows non-emergency personnel to return to Beirut embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said Thursday that its non-emergency staff could return to work at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, which was evacuated last month because of potential security threats.

At the same time, the department warned that the environment in Lebanon remains volatile, and urged U.S. citizens to avoid traveling there.

“The potential for a spontaneous upsurge in violence remains,” the State Department said. “Lebanese government authorities are not able to guarantee protection for citizens or visitors to the country should violence erupt suddenly.”

The United States tightened security at its diplomatic missions in Lebanon and Turkey on September 6 amid “potential threats,” which arose about a week before the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Non-emergency workers and their families were ordered to leave Beirut and given permission to leave Adana, near Turkey’s border with Syria.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.